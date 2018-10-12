Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef

news

Multiple award wining Gospel Minister, Sonnie Badu has waded into the ongoing beef between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

The “Let it rain ” singer's response is not a surprise to many but others might try to find fault in why a Gospel singer would love to get involved in an issue happening in the secular music industry.

Sonnie Badu tweeted what could only mean his stance for the ongoing beef with the text: "King Sarrrrrrrkkkkkkkkkk dope .." It dint end there, the "Baba" singer took hours to interact with followers who had a thing to say about his tweets.

The singer also hinted it is Shatta Wale who should be grateful for the publicity Sarkodie's song will be giving him. He tweeted: "Oh bros .. even shatta happy .. trust me .. you go tell me say I talk.