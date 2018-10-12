Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef


Advice Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef

The singer also asserted Shatta Wale should be grateful for the publicity Sarkodie's song will be giving him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Multiple award wining Gospel Minister, Sonnie Badu has waded into the ongoing beef between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

The “Let it rain ” singer's response is not a surprise to many but others might try to find fault in why a Gospel singer would love to get involved in an issue happening in the secular music industry.

Sonnie Badu tweeted what could only mean his stance for the ongoing beef with the text: "King Sarrrrrrrkkkkkkkkkk dope .." It dint end there, the "Baba" singer took hours to interact with followers who had a thing to say about his tweets.

 

READ ALSO: Sonnie Badu and wife welcome baby boy

The singer also hinted it is Shatta Wale who should be grateful for the publicity Sarkodie's song will be giving him. He tweeted: "Oh bros .. even shatta happy .. trust me .. you go tell me say I talk.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong
Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram
Supa joins Kumawood movie Supa joins Kumawood movie
Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video] Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya
Celebrity News: Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Celebrity News Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale flaunts his new customized V8 Celebrity News Shatta Wale flaunts his new customized V8



Top Articles

1 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
2 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
3 Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about...bullet
4 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella...bullet
5 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photobullet
6 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date herbullet
9 Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camerabullet
10 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram
I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong
Supa joins Kumawood movie
Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
The Reign Concert I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese
Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song
Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song
Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
10 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet

Celebrities

Davido can't wait to get married to Chioma
Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma
The Reign Concert I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese
Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song
Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement