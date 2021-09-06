Sonnie Badu receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden

“I'm extremely humbled, elated and excited about this new award – the Lifetime Achievement Award right here in the United States from my President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris,” he said in a video he shared on Instagram announcing the award. “I am truly grateful. This is truly inspiring.”

Sonnie Badu said in the caption of the video that he dedicates the award to his son and also thanked Trinity International University of Ambassadors – the university that awarded him four degrees in four months. He disclosed that the university made his new achievement happen.

“Another great honour bestowed upon me. I am truly humbled to receive a presidential lifetime award from Biden and Harris … This particular one is dedicated to my son. And to @tiuauniversity thank you for making it happen… I love you,” he wrote.

Sonnie Badu came under harsh criticism in April this year after a Twitter user exposed the singer for acquiring fake degrees from an unaccredited university.

The Trinity International University Ambassadors (T.I.U.A), the institution responsible for issuing four degrees in four months to gospel singer Sonnie Badu, denied affiliations with the U.S Department of Education.

Responding to the critics, it said in a press release that ‘there is no mandate by federal law for a school, college, or university to be accredited, to be recognized’ and that ‘accreditation is a standard but not a rule.’