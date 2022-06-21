RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonnie Badu washes hands off alleged $50K from National Cathedral show (SCREENSHOT)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sonnie Badu has cleared the air about an alleged payment he received to perform at the launch of the Ghana National Cathedral in America. According to him, he was not even given a seat when he attended the launch.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

It has been claimed that the Gospel musician was paid $50,000 for a brief performance at a fundraising ceremony held in America towards the building of Ghana's National Cathedral.

Recommended articles

However, according to the Rockhill Church founder, the report is untrue. He clarified this on social media after a Twitter user drew his attention to the rumour.

Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral
Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

"I’m sure the handlers of @SonnieBaduuk will alert him to clear the air whether he allegedly took $50,000 for singing 5mins 15 seconds at the launch of Ghana National Cathedral in USA," the Twitter user, @Cecil_Kwabena, tweeted.

Replying the tweet to clear the air, the Ghanaian Gospel minister said "wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime .. not even a seat for me and my team, We stood outside".

This comes to add to many controversies surrounding the government's decision to build a National Cathedral. According to the NDC and other critics, the NPP government is hiding behind the project to engage in corruption.

Latest to add his voice to the debate is Ningo Prapram MP, Sam George, who shared a screenshot of Sonnie Badu's tweet to say that "I have tried to be silent on this Cathedral matter but I honestly believe it is about time the Church distances itself from the blatant theft and robbery going on in the name of GOD".

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post, he continued that "they claimed to have paid SONNIE BADU $50,000 for a song ministration at the launch in the US. Now he has come out to say he was not given a dime and not even a seat was offered to him and his team. So who took the $50,000? Surely the Trustees do NOT know about this!

"Again, they claimed to have paid GHS30,000 to each of the gospel artists who ministered at the launch here in Accra. Can those artists also confirm if they received these monies?" the MP further quizzed.

"I shall return with even more questions but the Church and the Fathers of the faith must be minded by the spirit of Ananias and Sapphira. Accountability is the bedrock of the faith. A temple of truth, holiness and piety cannot be built on a foundation of unholy lies, deception and financial opacity," Sam George concluded in the post below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine

Afia Schwarzenegger

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Video of Joyce Blessing drunk and professing love to her man surfaces online (WATCH)

Joyce Blessing

Angry Shatta Wale insults Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Samini and others in new video

Shatta Wale