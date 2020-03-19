Ghana has recorded 11 confirmed cases so far and there have been growing concerns among millions of people in Ghana.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have taken upon themselves to help fight the disease by sharing videos and texts containing safety tips about the disease via the various social media platforms.

But Sonnie Badu and his wife had a different plan. They are using spirituality to fight against the pandemic.

Annie, during a recent service at her husband’s church – The Rock Hill Church, lead prayers and delivered some powerful words against coronavirus.

Many said they had goosebumps when they listened to the prayer.

“AMEN!!! I had massive goosebumps! God bless you First Lady Annie Badu!!!” a n Instagram user said under Sonnie Badu’s post.

Another user also confessed: “Wow...you marry beauty,brain,and with an intercessor like Annie, its impossible to fail,...your covering over her makes her even more beautiful mercy is the word...Lord show us mercy. Amen.”

A user added: “Dis brought tears to my eyes, lord ur mercy is all we need at dis time show me and my family and d land mercy in Jesus name amen.”

Watch the inspiring video below.