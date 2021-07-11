Sound Sultan dies of throat cancer at 44

The multi-talented artist died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.
Nigerian artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead.
The multi-talented artist died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.
He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.
Recall that in May, it was reported that the artiste was diagnosed with throat cancer in the United States.
He was said to have commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.
Sound Sultan, whose career in show business started in the 1990s, however, died two months later.
The versatile artist is survived by his wife, three children and siblings.
May his soul rest in peace.
