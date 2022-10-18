Spotify mounts huge billboard of Black Sherif to celebrate him

The rapper, who recently released his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was', has received a lot of love from folks both locally and internationally.

The billboard featured a photo of Black Sherif in a suit with the title of his album written beneath it. An excited Blacko took to his Twitter page to share a photo and video of the beautiful gesture and thanked Spotify for honouring him.

Many Ghanaians were excited about the gesture and were pleased to see Black Sherif gain more international appeal.

Black Sherif's maiden album has brought him a lot of success in a short time, as it has broken multiple streaming records and appealed greatly to the international community.

Black Sherif recently dropped his much-anticipated debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ to the delight of his fans.

Announcing the album to his teeming fans on Twitter, Sherif wrote, “It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album is “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.”

‘The Villian I Never Was’ is a 14-track album that has only one feature; Burna Boy.