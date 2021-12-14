RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Sarkodie's 'No Pressure tops most streamed albums in Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie and KiDi have made it as the only Ghanaian acts whose albums are on the list of 10 most-streamed music albums in Ghana on Spotify.

In a report dubbed "Spotify Wrapped 2021" that details how musicians performed on the audio sharing platform, 'No Pressure' picked the number one spot and Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' became the second most-streamed album in Ghana on Spotify.

Justin Bieber's 'Justice', 'Certified Lover Boy' by Drake and Kanye West's 'Donda' were third, fourth and fifth respectively on the list.

'The Golden Boy' by KiDi appeared number nine on the data compiled by Spotify with records from 1st January to November 29th 2021. See the full list below and share your thoughts with us in our comment section.

Most streamed albums in Ghana

1. “No Pressure”, by Sarkodie

2. “Made in Lagos”, by WizKid

3. “Justice”, by Justin Bieber

4. “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake

5. “Donda”, by Kanye West

6. “Shoot for Stars Aim for the Moon” by Pop

Smoke

7. “Twice as Tall”, by Burna Boy

8. “A Better Time” by DaVido

9. “The Golden Boy” by KiDi

10. “Somewhere between Beauty & Magic”, by Joeboy

