He further added that the gesture of the Rufftown Records C.E.O warmed his heart and he has no choice than to patch up his rift with Bullet.

Publicly putting the past behind them, the two have spotted together today at a Press Conference relating to Ebony’s one-year commemoration activities.

Both parties at the press conference stated that they will now be working together when it comes to the management of Ebony’s estate and reaffirmed that there will be a concert in March in commemoration of the singer who passed away through a gory accident a year ago.

In Mr Opoku-Kwarteng's words, he has now gladly accepted Bullet back like the way the father of the prodigal son welcomed his song back and also annouced that there will be a jollof party at his residence tomorrow, 16th February, which would have been his late daughter's 22nd birthday.

Watch more from the Press Conference in the video below.