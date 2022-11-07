Starboy Kwarteng vows to take on Shatta Wale over Ebony's death allegation

"Yo Wale since you want to release secrets and lie about Bulldog that he knows something about Kwaw Kese’s late manager Fenick’s death, you too tell Ghanaians what you know about the death of Ebony and Vybrant Fire," Wizla said.

Reacting to the allegations, Starboy Kwarteng in an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess of Happy98.9FM said,: “as you already know, I don’t joke with anything that involves my late daughter and like I’ve always done I’ll go into this. I need to investigate this because I can’t just let go like that. I’ll go to the police headquarters soon to report the issue with the video I have and the statement that has been released.”

He continued that although he’s heard that the police have already invited Shatta Wale over for further investigations into Fennec Okyere's murder, he will also lodge a complaint to find out if indeed he knows anything about Ebony's death.