Starr FM & GH One TV’s Giovani Caleb escapes death in accident


Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV's presenter involved in accident

The drive time host of STARR FM and Presenter of Duvet on GH One TV narrowly escaped death when the front tyre of his Hyundai Grandeur vehicle burst while returning to Accra from an Event in the Eastern region Saturday dawn

play

Radio and television presenter with the EIB group, Giovani Caleb, has been involved in an accident.

The drive time host of STARR FM and Presenter of Duvet on GH One TV narrowly escaped death when the front tyre of his Hyundai Grandeur vehicle burst while returning to Accra from an Event in the Eastern region Saturday dawn.

The accident is reported to have occurred around Ayi Mensah, close to Accra.

In a post on Facebook, Giovani was full of praise to God for sparing his life while thanking a team of technicians of Accra based Citi FM and a police patrol team who happened to be close by when the incident occurred.

The post read, “I thank God for my life. Almost got killed in an accident this dawn. God bless the Citi FM technicians returning from the site & the police patrol team at the Ayi Mensah toll booth.”

www.newswiregh.com can, however, confirm that the celebrated presenter did not suffer any injuries despite the severity of the accident. In a phone conversation, Giovani said he is fine and currently recovering from the shock of the incident.

The report of Giovani’s car accident comes at a time where the Presenter has been adjudged the Best Male MC at the just ended Ghana Event Awards. He beat competition from Abeiku Santana, Bernard Avle, Dkb, Jerry Adjorlolo, Kabutey The Mc, Ogee The Mc, Nathaniel Attoh, Kwame Sefa-Kayi, Yaw Ampofo and Lekzi De Comic to cling the title.

