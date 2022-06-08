RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stay away from Patapaa’s marriage - Ghanaians descend heavily on Zionfelix

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaians have descended on blogger, Zionfelix for saying Patapaa is disgracing his wife.

Patapaa vs Zionfelix
Following rumours that Patapaa and his wife Liha Miller were divorced, the blogger was captured in a video with Liha in Germany.

Later, the blogger interviewed Liha which of course did not sit well with the musician.

Patapaa insisted Zionfelix should have first consulted him before interviewing his wife.

According to Patapaa in an interview with Sammy Kay, Zionfelix wanted to snatch his wife from him after he learnt that they had problems.

“Is because of this guy I don’t want to see my wife again, he is the problem between I and my wife,” Patapaa claimed.

But Zionfelix in a rebuttal asked the musician to leave him (Zionfelix) out of his marital affairs.

The blogger emphasized that he only met Liha for an interview.

“I don’t have anything to do with his wife. I don’t know what is going on between him and the wife. I’m just a celebrity and lifestyle blogger.

“I also do interviews and I went to the wife to interview her as I’ve done with many other people.

“He should leave me out. I only went to interview her and that was it. Patapaa should solve his issues and leave me out,” Zionfelix said.

Zionfelix also advised that Patpaa should stop talking because he (Patapaa) was disgracing his wife.

Following Zionfelix's advice, Ghanaians have come at him asking him to stop meddling in the marriage of the two (Liha and Patapaa).

While some think Zionfelix isn't a marriage counsellor to advise the couple, others think he should respect himself enough and stop talking about his side of the story.

Comment
Comment
Comment
Read more comments from the video below:

