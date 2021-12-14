'Stay home if you don't want to take the COVID-19 vaccine' - Serwaa Amihere

In a statement signed by the GHS boss, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the latest directives have become necessary due to the upturn of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, a cross-section of Ghanaians has described the decision as a means to force Ghanaians to be vaccinated. Among those against mandatory vaccination is actress Efia Odo who says she would rather prefer to be stuck in Ghana than to take the vaccine.

"Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine," she tweeted.

According to the Ghanaian actress, "taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I'm not taking any disapproved vaccine," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Gh One TV newscaster, Serwaa Amihere is opposing Efia Odo's stand and all others who are complaining about the new directive. According to her, those who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine should just stay home.

"If you don’t want to take the covid jab, please stay home. Simple" she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. Her comments comes to add the debate on social media as to whether vaccine should be forced on Ghanaian or not.