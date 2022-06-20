'Stay humble' - Asantewaa rebuked for downplaying musicians' hard work

"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," she said on Saturday, June 18.

The pundits on the show, who included fellow TikTok stars, Wesley Kesse, Jackie, Hajia Bintu, Felicia Osei, and Akua all agreed with her assertions.

Wesley Kesse pointed out that they are currently the "board of directors" of music promotion in the country.

Their statements, especially the one made by Asantewaa, were not received well by many social media users. They called her out for downplaying the hard work and talent of artistes.

According to some, it is untrue that the TikTok stars have the power they claim to have. To them, the fans of artistes and the whole music industry determine the song and artistes who are projected.

Although their statements have been met with a lot of backlashes, recent trends in the music industry suggest they indeed have some sort of influence to propel the popularity of a song.

