RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Stay humble' - Asantewaa rebuked for downplaying musicians' hard work

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Some social media users and music enthusiasts have described comments by social media influencer, Asantewaa as “naïve” and ignorant.

Asantewaa
Asantewaa

The TikTok star had said on UTV’s United Showbiz that TikTokers are solely the people who make songs go viral in the country. She said for a song to trend doesn’t depend on the experience or ability of an artiste but only through their influence.

Recommended articles

"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," she said on Saturday, June 18.

The pundits on the show, who included fellow TikTok stars, Wesley Kesse, Jackie, Hajia Bintu, Felicia Osei, and Akua all agreed with her assertions.

Wesley Kesse pointed out that they are currently the "board of directors" of music promotion in the country.

Their statements, especially the one made by Asantewaa, were not received well by many social media users. They called her out for downplaying the hard work and talent of artistes.

According to some, it is untrue that the TikTok stars have the power they claim to have. To them, the fans of artistes and the whole music industry determine the song and artistes who are projected.

Although their statements have been met with a lot of backlashes, recent trends in the music industry suggest they indeed have some sort of influence to propel the popularity of a song.

.
. Pulse Ghana
.
. Pulse Ghana
.
. Pulse Ghana
.
. Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine

Afia Schwarzenegger

Video of Joyce Blessing drunk and professing love to her man surfaces online (WATCH)

Joyce Blessing

Angry Shatta Wale insults Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Samini and others in new video

Shatta Wale

Tracey Boakye showers Shugatiti with dollars at her 21st birthday party (Video)

Tracey Boakye showers dollars