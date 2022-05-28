Stefflon Don's heartbreak song to Burna Boy causes drama online

"E don cast, Last last, Na everybody go chop breakfast. Have to say bye-bye oh To the love of my life" he said in the lyrics of the new song he wrote and added that "omo, me, I be adult oh I no go fit take your insult oh".

In 'Last Last', Burna Boy also hinted on the reason for their breakup when said "Omo, mind as you dey talk oh I put my life into my job and I know I'm in trouble. She manipulate my love oh, hmm I no holy and I no denge pose".

In the song below, he continued that "why you say I did nothing for you? When, I for do anything you want me to do ... Maybe another time, maybe another life You would be my wife and we'd get it right".

Following the conversation sparked by the song, Stefflon Don has used the chorus and some lyrics from Burna Boy's song to annouce that she is going to tell her side of the story. “First of all” my side of the story. Nah you lot move to quick 20k less than an hour make it 40k comments 40k 40k 40k !!!!!!" she captioned the post below.

After fans met her demand, she dropped a YouTube link to the supposed song which had saying that "I gathered everybody here to remind you to mind your business". The move has since left some fans upset attracting backlash and mockery online.

"Stefflon Don carry people papa and mama handicap and she think say e funny. Person go soon go village swear for her womb now and she won’t be able to Burna boy," a Twitter user wrote.