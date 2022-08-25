Stella Aba Seal fires 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy for 'insulting' her (WATCH)

"This goes to all stakeholders, pastors, bishops, archbishops, programme organizers, choirs, whoever you are. Do not put my picture on a flyer without my permission," she said whilst speaking on Okay FM about her issue with Obaapa Christy.

ece-auto-gen

Stella Steal recently accused Obaapa Christy for using her image to 'lure' music lovers to her 20th-anniversary show. Furious Stella Seal emphasized that Obaapa Christy's decision to put her on an official flyer without her permission was an insult.

Stella added some singers will not show up for Obaapa Christy's event because they have other businesses to attend to on the same date, adding that they also did not give their consent to the organisers of Obaapa's show.

"I was even outside the country, just imagine a grown woman like me who has laid the foundation for you. I just said that I didn't know anything about it so I have taken myself out of it. I never said her programme was fake. That particular flyer, Tagoe Sisters who has been advertised has a show on the same day at Akosombo.

"Personally, it is an insult, it is an insult to put me on a ticketed show without my concern. You are taking money and deceiving my lovers. Someone will purposely attend the programme because they want to hear my timeless songs or Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Tagoe Sisters. We the older generation of singers have a different clientele and just imagine them coming to the show and feeling disappointed because they didn't see us. You lied to the public and it will go bad against me. I am speaking for myself...I, Yaa Henewaa, do not like that," she said.