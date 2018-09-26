Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese


Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

According to Buda, the only way he can make it in the industry is if his brother Kwaw Kese retires and let him continue the legacy he has started.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Up and coming musician, Buda, has asked his elder brother Kwaw Kesse to steps back from the mainstream so he can take over.

According to Buda, his brother is grown so he should sit back and watch him do the work for him (Kwaw).

Speaking in an interview on 'Vibes on 5', he revealed that although Kwaw Kese has been supportive of his career since 2013, he still needs more assistance from him.

When asked What kind of songs Kwaw Kese does now Buda said;

"He sings for the older ones, now he is grown so he sings for his colleagues, he has to step aside for me(Photocopy) to take over ,his reign is over and now he is a senior. It is time for him to step back so I can do my thing”, he told the host.

He added that his brother Kwaw Kese should take up mentorship roles in guiding his[Buda] craft, in order to thrust his career.

play

 

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold

Explaining further,he indicated that, due to the similarities in their craft and image, only one of them can be in the mainstream at a particular time.

We have a lot in common, I can’t change my voice or my style and that is the more reason why he should step aside so his photocopy can continue from where he ended”, he added.

Furthermore, Buda mentioned that the only way he can make it in the industry is if his brother retires and have him continue the legacy he has started.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wow: Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
Video: Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape
Menzgold Saga: Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae
Video: Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Charity: Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold

Recommended Videos

Stonebwoy: It's sad the youth aren't aspiring to be like Nkrumah, Kofi Annan Stonebwoy It's sad the youth aren't aspiring to be like Nkrumah, Kofi Annan
Video: "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese
Celebrity News: Depression made me smoke a lot – Pappy Kojo reveals Celebrity News Depression made me smoke a lot – Pappy Kojo reveals



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
3 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans-...bullet
4 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go...bullet
5 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
6 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28...bullet
7 Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold sagabullet
8 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but...bullet
9 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
10 Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex -...bullet

Related Articles

Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school
Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold
Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae
Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape

Top Videos

1 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
5 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
6 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
7 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojobullet
8 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
9 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Kobi Kihara Kobi Kihara makes comeback
Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school
Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport renovation 
U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion
X
Advertisement