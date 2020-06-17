In marking the day, the outspoken 52-year-old Ghanian singer is taking us down the memory lane to that fateful day of 17th June 1989 when she said ‘yes I do’ to her found missing rib.

Sharing loved up photos with her husband, she wrote “31 years ago at 3 pm, 17th June, 2 hours he waited at the Church, I said I do to the most amazing man anyone could ever meet. This Beautiful Man patiently waited for me and for 31 years his patience has never diminished”.

The singer in another post shared photos from their wedding day, compiled into a video and wrote “Going down memory lane to 1989, 17th June, my wedding day. It wasn't quite the perfect start to the day, but it's been an amazing life”.

Stephanie Benson with husband and children

The couple has been blessed with 5 children together and they keep growing stronger. Watch more in her posts below .