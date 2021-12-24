The “One More” hitmaker put her tweeps in a startling state on Thursday when she took to the 280 character platform to share a topless photo of herself (even though she covered her nipples with heart emojis).
Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)
Ghanaian afro-pop songstress Stephanie Benson goes topless as she says her skin is the best outfit she will ever wear.
To Stephanie Benson, her skin is her best outfit, adding that she will love it before she covers it.
“My Skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear.Red heart Love it before you cover it,” Stephanie captioned the photo sighted by Pulse.com.gh.
Stephanie isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her skin and other sensitive parts of her body. She frequently educates her followers about sex in marriage through her social media platforms.
In July this year, she advised mothers to use their mouths for oral sex when menstruating.
Her mother advised her never to complain about fatigue during sex but adopt other means to satisfy her husband at all costs.
Stephanie, 52, disclosed that her mum told her to use her mouth or consider other options depending on the situation.
“On my wedding night, young and inexperienced my mummy gave me one advice I’ll never forget,” she tweeted. “She said, ‘Akua, when it comes to sex, if u’re tired, use ur mouth, if u’re not in the mood use ur hand, if u’re ‘in ur period’ wash and get ready to use ur ass“It worked…Anaa.”
Stephanie is married with five beautiful children.
