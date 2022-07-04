RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stephanie Benson hospitalized over 'surgical errors'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Stephanie Benson has been hospitalized over what has been described as 'surgical errors'.

Stephanie-Benson
Stephanie-Benson

The sad news has been confirmed by the husband of the Ghanaian singer on social media. Mr Jon posted on his wife's social media accounts. "Hi, This is Jon. Typing message for Stephanie. “Sorry I haven’t been on line. A routine op turned bad," he wrote.

Detailing his wife's condition, he added that "unfortunately doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love".

Stephanie Benson and her husband
Stephanie Benson and her husband Pulse Ghana

In another tweet, he added that "from me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon".

It's unclear what surgery Stephanie Benson has gone through as that hasn't been detailed. However, some fans of the Ghanaian singer have been sharing their goodwill message to her.

"Awwwww thank u Jon for the information.We’r praying for her to get well soon 🙏🏽 *hugs" actress Beverly Afaglo wrote with a fan @ms_hazi adding that "Woi i panicked..... sending love and wishing her a speed recovery".

"Jon, thank you for being so kind to our Queen. We are praying with her and sending you strength. Love you," another Instagrammer @elinamablah said in a comment to the post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

