The sad news has been confirmed by the husband of the Ghanaian singer on social media. Mr Jon posted on his wife's social media accounts. "Hi, This is Jon. Typing message for Stephanie. “Sorry I haven’t been on line. A routine op turned bad," he wrote.
Stephanie Benson hospitalized over 'surgical errors'
Stephanie Benson has been hospitalized over what has been described as 'surgical errors'.
Detailing his wife's condition, he added that "unfortunately doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love".
In another tweet, he added that "from me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon".
It's unclear what surgery Stephanie Benson has gone through as that hasn't been detailed. However, some fans of the Ghanaian singer have been sharing their goodwill message to her.
"Awwwww thank u Jon for the information.We’r praying for her to get well soon 🙏🏽 *hugs" actress Beverly Afaglo wrote with a fan @ms_hazi adding that "Woi i panicked..... sending love and wishing her a speed recovery".
"Jon, thank you for being so kind to our Queen. We are praying with her and sending you strength. Love you," another Instagrammer @elinamablah said in a comment to the post below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh