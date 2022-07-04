Stephanie Benson hospitalized over 'surgical errors'

Detailing his wife's condition, he added that "unfortunately doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love".

Pulse Ghana

In another tweet, he added that "from me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon".

It's unclear what surgery Stephanie Benson has gone through as that hasn't been detailed. However, some fans of the Ghanaian singer have been sharing their goodwill message to her.

"Awwwww thank u Jon for the information.We’r praying for her to get well soon 🙏🏽 *hugs" actress Beverly Afaglo wrote with a fan @ms_hazi adding that "Woi i panicked..... sending love and wishing her a speed recovery".