Stephanie Benson leaves fans drooling over photos of her daughters and their lovers

The 50-year-old Ghanaian singer posted photos of her three daughters and the men in their lives and the loved-up shots have left social media users with 1001 things to say.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Stephanie Benson has showed off her beautiful family and social media users can't get enough of them.
The 50-year-old Ghanaian singer posted photos of her three daughters and the men in their lives and the loved-up shots have left social media users with 1001 things to say.
The stunning shots that many leave you to ask 'nti d for daben' in case you are single, were shared on her social media pages. Stephanie did not leave herself out of the love story as she added a 'sweet sixteen' photo of herself with her husband.
She captioned the post "Here are The Ladies of the Family and their Partners. A casual look into what the family extension could look like in my home. Soo if you ever meet any of these guys anywhere, misbehaving, I want to be the first to know".
"My blunt castration knife is ready, my cellar is sound proof, equipped with ropes. All I need is a trusted word with receipts and it’s over. I’m Ready to do the Time with hard Labour..I know you guys have my back," she added.
The post has since gathered over 9000 likes within 7 hours with over 400 comments .
A Twitter user @oduro0 asked that "so u didn’t give those of us in Ghana one of your daughters" and the 'All Aboout Love' singer replied that it is because when her daughters were in Ghana, they couldn't get tall Ghanaian men.
"Hmmm… the thing is, when they came to Ghana some of the nice guys we were hanging with were quite short. My daughters are all over 5ft 8in. The tallest one no2 is 6ft tall. That was the difficulty. I would have been very happy oh. You have no idea," she wrote.
According to Stephanie, only one of them marrie. "Never say never. Only one has a Ring. But there is a height criteria. They are all veryvery tall ohh. The shortest daughter is 5ft8inc. And the tallest is 6ft," she told a Twitter user.
See Stephanie's tweet below and some reactions.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh