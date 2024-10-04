Stonebwoy adds voice to galamsey fight, emplores government to stop the menace

In a post on the social media platform X, Stonebwoy called on the nation’s leaders to take decisive action against the growing problem of galamsey. He urged both current and future leaders to present clear and detailed plans to tackle the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and to demonstrate a firm commitment to resolving the issue.

“As we touch the streets to advocate for the better. As we walk in the spirit footsteps of the Great ancestors that led us to freedom once upon a time. May our blood, sweat, and tears not remain vain… So we implore Gov’t or leadership (incoming or outgoing) to just validate our struggles by showing detailed plans on how to tackle the very pressing issues, such as 'GALAMSEY', that face us as Ghanaians and RIGIDLY COMMIT to it. Not forgetting the deplorable state of the Korle Bu mortuary, amongst many others,” Stonebwoy wrote.