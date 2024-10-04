Stonebwoy adds voice to galamsey fight, emplores government to stop the menace

These three-day demonstrations aim to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, and demand the release of Democracy Hub protesters arrested during a previous protest.
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his support for the ongoing 'Stop Galamsey Now' and 'Free The Citizens' protests in Accra.
In a post on the social media platform X, Stonebwoy called on the nation’s leaders to take decisive action against the growing problem of galamsey. He urged both current and future leaders to present clear and detailed plans to tackle the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and to demonstrate a firm commitment to resolving the issue.
“As we touch the streets to advocate for the better. As we walk in the spirit footsteps of the Great ancestors that led us to freedom once upon a time. May our blood, sweat, and tears not remain vain… So we implore Gov’t or leadership (incoming or outgoing) to just validate our struggles by showing detailed plans on how to tackle the very pressing issues, such as 'GALAMSEY', that face us as Ghanaians and RIGIDLY COMMIT to it. Not forgetting the deplorable state of the Korle Bu mortuary, amongst many others,” Stonebwoy wrote.
While the protests are focused primarily on ending galamsey, they also address other pressing concerns in Ghana, such as the poor condition of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Despite the serious nature of the protests, participants were seen enjoying music and dancing at the protest grounds.