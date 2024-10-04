ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy adds voice to galamsey fight, emplores government to stop the menace

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his support for the ongoing 'Stop Galamsey Now' and 'Free The Citizens' protests in Accra.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

These three-day demonstrations aim to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, and demand the release of Democracy Hub protesters arrested during a previous protest.

Recommended articles

In a post on the social media platform X, Stonebwoy called on the nation’s leaders to take decisive action against the growing problem of galamsey. He urged both current and future leaders to present clear and detailed plans to tackle the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and to demonstrate a firm commitment to resolving the issue.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

“As we touch the streets to advocate for the better. As we walk in the spirit footsteps of the Great ancestors that led us to freedom once upon a time. May our blood, sweat, and tears not remain vain… So we implore Gov’t or leadership (incoming or outgoing) to just validate our struggles by showing detailed plans on how to tackle the very pressing issues, such as 'GALAMSEY', that face us as Ghanaians and RIGIDLY COMMIT to it. Not forgetting the deplorable state of the Korle Bu mortuary, amongst many others,” Stonebwoy wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the protests are focused primarily on ending galamsey, they also address other pressing concerns in Ghana, such as the poor condition of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Despite the serious nature of the protests, participants were seen enjoying music and dancing at the protest grounds.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

TIKTOK

TikTok to shut down music streaming platform globally in November

Nadia Buari

'Black destroying the future of blacks'–Nadia Buari joins calls for action against galamsey

Habiba Sinare

'No time, no intimacy!' -Habiba Sinare reveals struggles of marrying footballer