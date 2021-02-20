The “1Gad” hit maker was recently captured teaching his daughter Catherine-Jidula – who is affectionately called CJ – how to speak Ewe.

The bond between father and daughter saw Stonebwoy try to get his daughter to pronounce certain words correctly in the Ewe language.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, are blessed with two kids, having welcomes their second child in March 2019.

Catherine-Jidula, however, marked her third birthday anniversary last December, with her parents flying her abroad for a vacation.

In her birthday message, Dr. Louisa Ansong said everyone was worried about how little CJ was when she was born.

“Oh how time flies!!It feels like just yesterday when I had this little angel. Everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born, but now look at her!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Sometimes we need a dictionary to understand her big English. God bless you my baby . Keep lighting up our lives. We love you sooo much!”

