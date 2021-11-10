Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clash at Police Headquarters as they meet new IGP (WATCH)

In some videos sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are filmed at the Police Headquarters together with Bulldog and some team members.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had some conversations speaking in the Ga dialect before being ushered into the conference room.

IGP George Dampare is having a meeting with key personalities of the creative arts industry.

Musicians present include Shatta Wale, Stonenwoy, D-Black, Sefa Fameye, and many others.

From the movie fraternity, veteran actor Agya Koo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Abeiku Santana and others are present.

The current police administration led by IGP Dampare has since been engaging key personnel in the various industries in Ghana to see the way forward in providing security.