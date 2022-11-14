Qatar 2022: Stonebwoy calls out GFA over omission of some top players from World Cup squad

However, some big names were missing from the list of the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at the club level.

This has sparked numerous social media reactions as people have questioned the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup happening in Qatar including Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy, who is leveling bribery allegations against the people in charge.

The Dancehall musician in a tweet called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for not including some players that deserved to be in the squad.

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay,”

@ghanafaofficial why?

With barely 10 days to Ghana’s first group game, the Black Stars are under pressure to perform well at this year's World Cup games happening in Qatar on November 20, 2022.

Familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like have however made it to the final squad.

Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others unfortunately could make the list.

Ghana has been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.