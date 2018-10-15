Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub


Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub

According to the 'Bawasaaba' hitmaker in a tweet, Shatta Wale was deliberately behind the refusal due to insecurity problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Zylofon media artiste, Stonebwoy has descended on his label mate Shatta Wale for denying that he was not aware he and Samini was around to join him on stage at his Reign album launch.

Samini on October 15, 2018, in a tweet, mentioned that Shatta Wale refused he and Stonebwoy from performing at the launch of his album on Saturday.

Shatta Wale replied Samini by apologizing to the latter saying that he was not aware they were around.

But in a post on Twitter, Stonebwoy has also waded into the matter by calling Shatta Wale a liar for denying the purported refusal.

READ MORE: Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snub

According to the Bawasaaba hitmaker, Shatta Wale was deliberately behind the refusal due to insecurity problems.

See Stonebwoy’s tweet below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”
Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launch Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launch
Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snub Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snub
Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial
Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at album launch – Samini reveals Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at album launch – Samini reveals
Sarkodie is a nobody – Shatta Wale replies rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss Sarkodie is a nobody – Shatta Wale replies rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert
Video: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi
Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoonbullet
3 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
4 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
5 Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at "Reign" concertbullet
6 I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduongbullet
7 Cardi B is my ex-lover – Shatta Walebullet
8 Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahamabullet
9 Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia...bullet
10 Sarkodie tweets on 'Reign album' to support Shatta Walebullet

Related Articles

Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial
Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snub
Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”
Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launch

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
7 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
8 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
9 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
10 Video Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love (Official Video)bullet

Celebrities

First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000
Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert
Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside
X
Advertisement