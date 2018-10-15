Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub

news

Zylofon media artiste, Stonebwoy has descended on his label mate Shatta Wale for denying that he was not aware he and Samini was around to join him on stage at his Reign album launch.

Samini on October 15, 2018, in a tweet, mentioned that Shatta Wale refused he and Stonebwoy from performing at the launch of his album on Saturday.

Shatta Wale replied Samini by apologizing to the latter saying that he was not aware they were around.

But in a post on Twitter, Stonebwoy has also waded into the matter by calling Shatta Wale a liar for denying the purported refusal.

According to the Bawasaaba hitmaker, Shatta Wale was deliberately behind the refusal due to insecurity problems.

See Stonebwoy’s tweet below: