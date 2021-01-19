The Ghanaian dancehall act celebrated the mother of his two children with a post shared on his social media. The post which is a photo of himself with Dr Louisa came with the message "Happy bday My G! @drlouisa_s Love You ❤️.. Today Is Our Day".

Stonebwoy's post

"Everything I’ve always wanted, Father God has always provided. How could I not be grateful? How could I not give thanks? God has been good to me. Now it’s time to celebrate! Happy birthday to me. Daddy yooooo @stonebwoyb thanks for everything," Louisa said in a separate post to mark her birthday.

Dr Louisa's birthday post

However, the Bhim couple is going beyond social media posts to mark Dr Louisa's birthday as they have both jetted out of the country to the United States of America for what is believed to be a loved-up vacation for the lovers to mark the occasion.

The Dentist married to the Dancehall act took to her Instagram page to share updates of their travel.

Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy

Posting a photo of them in a business class onboard, she wrote "birthday behaviour" to the photo that was shared with John F. Kennedy International Airport as the geotag location.

In another post that hints they may have arrived in America, Dr Louisa shared the short video of an airport and wrote: "where is Twene Jonas? The system is working, Glass nkoaaa".

Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla and his sweetheart Dr Louisa, have been married June 2017 and they have two children, Jidula Catherine Setakla and Janam Livingstone Jnr, together.