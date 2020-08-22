The Burniton Music Group label owner shares a strong bond with his family, especially his daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla.

The “Putuu” singer shared a video today on his daughter’s Instagram page showing how he entertains his daughter during lessons.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been closed, and kids have been forced to stay home to avoid spread. However, this didn’t stop Stonebwoy from taking up the responsibilities of his daughter’s teachers.

In the one-minute video shared online, he is seen teaching his daughter creative arts and whenever she got it right, Stonebwoy would jump into celebration and his daughter would do the same.

Watch the hilarious and cute moment between Stonebwoy and his daughter below.