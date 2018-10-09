news

Vacs, the man behind Stonebwoy’s hit song ‘Mane Me’ has disclosed that he has not been paid for the beat.

According to him, the attempts to get some appreciation from Stonebwoy and his management have proven futile.

The song, which features Mugeez and Nigerian singer Praiz, was part of Stonebwoy’s Afrobeat on ‘Epistles of Mama’ album.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, asked if he was paid for the beat he produced for the song.

“I wasn’t paid for it,” he stated.

READ MORE: I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale

According to him, the only recognition he got for the song is an acknowledgement on the cover of the album.

“For instance, ‘Mane Me’ I got credit from the album cover art but not on social media,"he said.

Explaining further, he said the 'beat' “was supposed to be a feature between DJ Mingle and Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy heard it and he liked it. So there was an agreement between them and Stonebwoy used it.”

After releasing the song, the producer said, Stonebwoy hasn’t reached out to him.

According to Vacs he has tried reaching out to Stonebwoy’s management and it being problematic.

“And it is being dicey. I am not getting the feedback I wanted. I spoke to Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s manager. He’s like he will get back to me.”

He expressed disappointment that he doesn’t have any percentage in the song.

“At least show appreciation. You are making money so at least you can give me something,” the producer lamented.

Watch Stonebwoy's 'Mane me' music video