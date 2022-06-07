Stonebwoy helps KNUST student to graduate by paying his fees

It is gathered that, without this assistance from Stonebwoy, the student would have missed the ceremony due to financial challenges. The kind gesture by the 'Run Go' singer was announced on Twitter by a student community account.

The Twitter account with the handle @voice_of_knust wrote "BREAKING NEWS a Ghanaian Professional and talented reggae musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name @stonebwoy Has helped a level 400 student of KNUST secure a place in the 2021/22 Graduation Ceremony by paying his GHC1500.00 school fees".

The tweet shared this morning, has attracted over comments from social media users who have been applauding the award-winning artiste for his benevolence.

"This we called legend he want the youth to move up to the extreme to make a better life with education. BHIM to the world I love you," a Twitter user with the handle @patients_of wrote. Another, @ROtoolartey added "Stuffs like this! Jah guide and bless you Stonebwoy. Forever a bhimnative".