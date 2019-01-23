As part of its 10 year anniversary on its sanitation campaign, the municipal assembly recognised the “Top Skanka” singer for contributing immensely to the development of Ashaiman.

The citation given to the singer pointed out that Zylofon Music signee has put Ashaiman on the world map and has made a difference through his music.

“Your investment in music has truly made a difference. You have given hopes and reasons why Ashaiman cannot fail or lost on the map of our beloved nation, Ghana.

You have by music placed Ashaiman on a high profile in the world. You always mention Ashaiman in your music and proud to come from Ghana.

In fact, no one points to the father’s house with the left hand, as the adage goes, is best understood through you,” a portion of the citation read.

Upon receiving the citation, Stonebwoy took to social media to share the moment, saying: “The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly kick starts it’s 10 Year Anniversary with a sanitation campaign against open defecation dubbed “TOILET IN EVERY HOME”. I’m honoured to play a role in this worthy cause and humbled to have received a citation.”