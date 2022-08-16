According to reports, the said vehicle was confiscated at the Taifa Police Station after Tinny reportedly failed to show up for a performance in Oti Region despite being paid GH¢2,000 for the show by the event planner, Yaw Menkasa.

Merqury Quaye Pulse Ghana

Three months after the report, Tinny has fired shots at Stonebwoy and Mercury Quaye over the claims. Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he described Stonebwoy and Merqury Quaye, the host of Hitz FM’s Cruise Control as fools.

“I’ve not spoken about it because I saw a video of Merqury Quaye and another gentleman and Stonebwoy enter the studio and they said I owe whatever and he said he will pay. When I saw the video, I noticed only fools were there; none is wise. I saw it as a bunch of fools, a bunch of idiots who have had the chance to be on radio,” Tinny fumed.

Further expressing his disappointment in Stonebwoy, he continued that “I wasn’t expecting my colleague to also be a fool. Stonebwoy also joined the fools to be a fool. They don’t have common sense. He’s my colleague, he should know better. As a senior man that I’ve helped you before when you were coming out and everything…”