Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugne, Efya and all who performed at Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding (WATCH)

Anita who reportedly has 3 children with Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, is also the daughter of the owner of Agrochemicals and her mother also owns the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi.

Opulence and flamboyance have therefore bathed the ceremony which has been become a trending discussion on social media as netizens can't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

Barimah Osei Mensah is also said to be a royal from the Manhyia palace. Accordingly, the ceremony also witnessed royalty and display of rich Akan tradition as colourful Kente fabrics flooded the event.

The 4-day wedding ceremony which happened in Kumasi on Friday throughout the weekend and today has been graced by some top musicians like Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Amakye Dede, Efya, Akwaboah, Kofi Kinataa, Daina Hamilton, Empress Gifty and DSP Kofi Sarpong who thrilled the creme de la creme wedding guests with good music.