Stonebwoy pursues degree at GIMPA

Stonebwoy finished secondary school and enlisted at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) where he did a few years yet left to seek after a full-time vocation in music. He concentrated on Business Administration.

But he is currently studying Public Administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Asked about how the lectures manage his busy schedule, Stonebwoy replied: “I think I’m making some good friends over there. It’s getting exciting. This was supposed to be a secret, I don’t know who reported me to you. It will add more pressure on me."

Stonebwoy uncovered that he gets the typical gathering he gets in class. He added that he contributes pleasantly in class since what he is contemplating is one area that he continues learning and advancing.

Stonebwoy is right now promoting his new single named "Greedy Man" -- a melody that discusses the danger of unlawful gold mining notoriety alluded to as 'Galamsey.'