Stonebwoy met the reggae music legend during a performance at the Afro Nation Festival in Faro, Portugal on Thursday.

While details of their meeting were supposed to remain a secret, music producer Mix Master Garzy seems to have let the cat out of the bag.

Shortly after the meeting, Stonebwoy shared photos of their meeting with the captioned: “... and the Gargamel Said!! @BujuOfficial ,” the music producer’s response has given the world the scoop on what transpired between them.

“Can’t download his [Buju Banton] vocals you sent. Kindly check and send again thanks !!,” he said hinting that they have recorded a song together.

“@mastergarzy will resend” Stonebwoy responded to Mix Master Garzy.

The title and release date for the song is, however, unknown.

Stonebwoy has over the past few years worked with major international stars like Morgan Heritage, Sean Paul and Beenie Man.

Known for several hit songs, including ‘Destiny’, Buju Banton is one of the most significant and well-respected artists in Jamaica and reggae music.

Born Mark Anthony Myrie, he was in December 2018 released from jail after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence.

Stonebwoy is currently embarking on the ‘Shuga Sumer Tour’ which will see him perform in several European countries like Germany, Spain and the UK.

credit: myjoyonline