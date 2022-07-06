Stonebwoy threatened to kill me and go to prison – real estate developer (WATCH)

This is because, according to him, Stonebwoy had refused to pay him his agent fee for a previous transaction.

Speaking in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, he pointed out that, the terms of their arrangement demanded Stonebwoy to pay him 5 percent as a commission, however, the artiste refused to honour his part of the deal.

“As part of the agreement, Stonebwoy was supposed to pay me 5% out of $440,000 as a commission but he refused to fulfill his part of the agreement by first reducing the agent fee from 5% to 2% which is $8,800,” he told Attractive Mustapha.

Instead of giving me the 2% $8800, he gave me $500 so I returned the money to him and asked him to pay my money in full because it was supposed to be 5% but for peace’s sake, I reluctantly agreed to take the 2%.

"Again, Stonebwoy decided to give me $500 instead of the 2% exactly and told me that if I don’t take the $500 he won’t give me any additional money.”

As a result of this, he said he was not going to deal with the artiste directly anymore.

“So, I replied that when they contacted me to search for a house for them to buy, I was initially dealing with his wife and not him, he then angrily told me that if I mention his wife’s name again it will be grave and prison.”

He also pointed out that he reported the incident to the East Legon Police station but he didn’t get any meaningful response. He disclosed in the interview that he “rented a house to him peacefully and afterward sold his current place of residence to him in 2019.”

Derrick told Mustapha that transacting business with artistes and celebrities to get houses and residential apartments has been a good venture for him.