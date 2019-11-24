Stonebwoy has been named the Best Artist in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall award at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2019.

Winners were announced in the 36 categories of the awards ceremony, which comprise the Continental and Regional categories.

The Continental Category rewards African artistes in various music genres and forms, while the Regional Category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.

Stonebwoy has literally made the award his own as this is his third consecutive win in the AFRIMA.

The event was held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.