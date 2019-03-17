Thomas Kwashie Doe Ametepi died yesterday, Saturday, 16th March 2019 after a short illness, according to ‘Kpo k3k3’ hitmaker.

Stonebwoy announced the sad news via his Instagram page with the caption:

“Rest In Peace Grandpa!! Thomas Kwashie Doe Ametepi Mummy Will Keep You Company While You Both Continue To Watch Over Us From The Spirit World Of Our Ancestors.. #Myroots#Mylineage,”

Stonebwoy on his Instagram page bid his grandfather farewell and also asked that he watched over them from the ‘spirit world of our ancestors’.