Stonebwoy's wife celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with exclusive cozy video

In celebration of the anniversary, the singer's wife has taken to social media to share an exclusive video that shows some cozy moments with her husband.

The couple are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary with a video collage of some of their best moments together.

“Our wedding anniversary is here again. Wow 5 years already! So much joy in my heart. God has been good. Many more years of God’s blessings to come. Amen. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoy ,” Dr Louisa shared on Instagram.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa walked down the aisleon June 16th, 2017 in a plush and highly-profile attended ceremony held in Accra.

The two have been blessed with two children, the first, a girl, named Catherine-Jidula Setakla and a boy, Janam Setakla Jnr.

Many fans and netizens jumped under the comment session of Louisa to share their congratulatory messages to the couples.

Here are some comments:

@gloriasarfo

Happy anniversary to my people

@map_king

Happy anniversary to my favorite love birds! May God make your years sweeter and sweeter in Jesus name.

@enyonamm

Congratulations you got married on my birthday Aww wish you two looooooonnnnng lasting love till end!

@denasperfect

Happy anniversary to you both cheers to many more blissful years.

@evergreenessencegh