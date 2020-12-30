While her father shared just her birthday photos with sweet message, her mother went the extra mile to dig out some never-seen photos of the two.

Today (December 30) marks Catherine-Jidula’s – who is affectionately called CJ by her father – third birthday anniversary.

And as a proud mother, she used the moment to share a rare photo with her daughter and accompanied with a hilarious, yet sweet message.

According to Louisa, CJ was so small when she gave birth to her. She said ‘everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born’.

She also revealed that a dictionary is needed sometimes to understand CJ – implying that she is brilliant or eloquent.

She shared the rare photo with her and captioned: “Happy birthday to my C-Mama! Oh how time flies!!It feels like just yesterday when I had this little angel. Everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born, but now look at her!! Sometimes we need a dictionary to understand her big English. God bless you my baby . Keep lighting up our lives. We love you sooo much!”

Stonebwoy also described her as ‘born great and born winner’, adding that ‘the world awaits your greatness.’

He also said to her, “no weapon fashioned against you shall triumph, and used the Latin phrase ‘omne trium perfectum’ – which means the number three is perfect – to describe her birthday.

He shared a photo gallery of her on his Instagram with the caption: “It’s Your Birthday Princess..@jidulaxii Just As Your Name Implies…No Weapon Fashioned Against You Shall Triumph. Born Great, Born Winner, The world Awaits Your Greatness..- omne trium perfectum.”

Happy birthday from all of us at Pulse Ghana to the adorable CJ.