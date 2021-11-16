‘Stop answering questions about me’ - Kuami Eugene tells KiDi

Kuami Eugene says he does not talk about his label mate KiDi just like others, so he is happy KiDi has now realised not to talk about him.

He added that KiDi should have been aware of the fact that whatever you say in Ghana can be twisted, not now, but it is not too late.

“I don’t talk about KiDi; that’s me. I don’t talk about people’s lives. So I’m glad he now realises that our people like to misquote others. He should have understood this long ago that your ‘A’ can be twisted to look like ‘B,’” he told GHPage.

“He is not saying it in a way people will take it. He is saying because he has a good heart, but at the end of the day, they misquote him and make him sound like a bad person or a jealous person.”

The “Bunker” singer went on to add that KiDi should focus on himself. He will refer anyone to Kidi when questions are asked about him.

KiDi revealed that anytime he speaks about Kuami Eugene, his label mate gets offended, which causes confusion and internal wrangling at Lynx Entertainment.