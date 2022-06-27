Stop attributing people’s success to sakawa, drugs and ashawo – Nana Aba

Sakawa is a Ghanaian term for illegal practices which combine modern Internet-based fraud with African traditionalist rituals.

“When you make it as a man in this country, they attribute it to sakawa or drugs. You make it as a woman, you’re ashawo. People who do this are permanently stuck in a snake pit. Wake up from the folly and attempt to make your life better too. God be with us all.”

Her post comes at a time when social media users have been divided about the wealth shown by children of some opulent members of the society, and the splendid display of actress Jackie Appiah’s.

Last week, Goddy, the son of Nana Kwame Cheddar, made a grandiose entry during the Ghana International School’s (GIS) 2022 prom.

The son of the businessman was one of several rich kids who went viral following their appearance at the school’s event.

Days later, the luxurious furnishings in Jackie Appiah’s home surprised many Ghanaians.