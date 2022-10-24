Stop complaining, you feed bloggers with negative news - MzGee blasts Salma Mumin

“For a very long time, these people have been wanting to trend at the expense of anything. I mean the TV stations, radio stations, and bloggers on social media love to trend," she said.

"So, for a very long time, all they feed the public is bad news. Once they see bad news about someone it goes viral. Now celebrities think that the good side of their craft does not sell and because of that, they do wild things just to promote themselves. Positivity can also sell if there is no negativity,” she emphasized.

Entertainment journalist, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah aka MzGee who was also on the show as panelist, disagreed with Salma’s assertions. She insisted that celebrities are responsible for the negative news bloggers share.

MzGee cited Salma’s controversial watermelon photoshoot to back her point and asked why the actress why she shared such posts on social media.

“You Salma as you’re sitting here talking, you did a watermelon photoshoot and posted it on social media. What exactly did you want us to do with it? You gave us content. We are only delivering what you gave us," MzGee asked Salma on the live show.

She continued that ' so don’t blame the newsmakers. Why are you blaming bloggers and newsmakers for this? They sit somewhere and mind their own business and you guys chose to feed them with such news. Someone pulls up a stunt, it is content and I will post it," MzGee said directly in the face of Salma Mumin.