Stop embarrassing us on these platforms - Fuse ODG tackles Michael Blackson over “superstars” claim

Listing the four Ghanaian superstars, Michael Blackson mentioned Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Black Sheriff as the only superstars.

He noted that Nigeria currently has the most prolific artiste, naming stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and Wizkid.

He described the entertainment industry in both countries as “Nigeria is like the New York of music and Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa.”

“Afrobeat is taking over the world. In fact, I started my own management company called Michael Balckson Management. And I have one of my first Ghana artists,” Michael Blackson said as he introduced Gambo.

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG, however, was not excited about his comment thereby asking him to do better.

Fuse ODG revealed Michael Blackson’s comments on the podcast were unfortunate especially when he (Fuse ODG) had introduced him (Michael) to a lot of Ghanaian artists.

Fuse ODG further stated that the comedian should stop embarrassing Ghana on international platforms rather he should use those platforms to educate people.

He wrote;

“Mike…I don’t know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them.”

Michael Blackson also has revealed rapper, Gambo has the first signee of his new management label, “Blackson Management.”

The Michael Blackson Foundation opened its first free private school in January in Agona Nsaba, the hometown of founder Michael Blackson.