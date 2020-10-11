Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, she said “Marriage is not everyone’s priority. On this earth, it is not everyone that is destined to marry. The women are even more than the men so it should not be by a force that I should want to get married at all cost".

According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer, people should not be pressured to settle down with a spouse but “If by God’s grace you find someone, that’s fine". During her conversation with Dr Cann, host of the show, Patience emphasized that marriage is even more difficult for gospel singers.

The 'Obi Nyani Me' singer explains that some things that people go through in marriages and speak about, gospel singers or wives of pastors can't speak about publicly about some of those things because people judge them.

“If I’m a gospel musician and my partner is giving me troubles at home, since I’m a gospel artiste, I can’t complain because people are looking to me as an inspiration to live their lives and to hold up their marriages. If I’m a pastor and my husband beats me, I can’t tell anyone because people come to me as Pastor’s wife to help them solve their marital problems," she said.