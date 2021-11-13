RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop looking down on me because I can’t speak good English – Lil Win to Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

Popular Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has bemoaned the way he is treated sometimes for his lack of command on the English language.

Lil Win
Lil Win

According to him, it’s not a bother because English is not his language.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Accra based Rainbow Radio, Lil Win said he was not good academically so he dropped out of school at an early age.

He said God gifted him with special skills as an entertainer, and that is something he has managed to do for years.

"But I was gifted with the talent to entertain and make people laugh," he quickly added.

Lil Win
Lil Win Pulse Ghana

Lil Win said every person has a special gift hence we should stop looking down on each other.

The funny entertainer also hinted at plans to contest the presidential election at some point in his life.

He said he would be elected as President of Ghana at age 68.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Some of the things that you do are disgusting' - COP Kofi Boakye tells celebrities

COP Kofi Boakye

More photos of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend after breakup with Medikal drop

Sister Derby and new bae

Check out all the celebs and entertainers who were at the meeting with IGP (Photos)

Kidi at the meeting with the IGP

No one without vaccination card will be allowed entry at any December event - Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey