Stop looking down on me because I can’t speak good English – Lil Win to Ghanaians

In an interview on Accra based Rainbow Radio, Lil Win said he was not good academically so he dropped out of school at an early age.

He said God gifted him with special skills as an entertainer, and that is something he has managed to do for years.

"But I was gifted with the talent to entertain and make people laugh," he quickly added.

Pulse Ghana

Lil Win said every person has a special gift hence we should stop looking down on each other.

The funny entertainer also hinted at plans to contest the presidential election at some point in his life.