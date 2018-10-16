Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop saying I do drugs - Efya begs


I don't care about the drug tag - Efya

According to Efya, she takes paracetamol only and not what people have been talking about over the years.

play

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya has revealed that the only drug she takes is paracetamol so Ghanaians should stop talking about her doing other drugs.

According to the “Until the Dawn” hitmaker, she takes paracetamol only and not what people have been talking about over the years.

Speaking in an interview on Accra base Rainbow FM,  when asked the question about rumours that she is into drugs Efya responded by saying, she had migraine since she was 12 years due to that she takes in paracetamol only as a drug.

READ MORE: Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady

"I have had migraine since I was 12 years and I do take paracetamol so that is the only drug I do. I don’t care about people saying I do drugs. I don’t care anymore because I know who I am,"she reiterated.

"You can’t stop my greatness. I have been doing this for 8 years and you think you can stop me? Amazing,Stop saying I do drugs,Are you not bored with the same old story, she ask critics?

Efya is currently promoting her new singles 'Mamee' featuring Mr Eazi.

