Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out

It’s common knowledge that cat meat is a delicacy for our Volta friends. But MzVee says that rest assured, this cat is a friend and not food.
The ‘Bend Down’ hitmaker shared an adorable picture of her stroking a kitten. Apparently, her fans had minor fears for the safety of her cat because of her ethnicity.
