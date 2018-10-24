Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out

It’s common knowledge that cat meat is a delicacy for our Volta friends. But MzVee says that rest assured, this cat is a friend and not food.

Stop saying I will eat my cat because am Ewe – MzVee cries out play

MzVee and cat

So it seems that Ewe’s can’t have pet cats without being placed under suspicion for rearing the poor animals for food. MzVee had the most entertaining reaction to this experience.

Stop saying I will eat my cat because am Ewe – MzVee cries out play

MzVee Insta story
 

The ‘Bend Down’ hitmaker shared an adorable picture of her stroking a kitten. Apparently, her fans had minor fears for the safety of her cat because of her ethnicity.

Stop saying I will eat my cat because am Ewe – MzVee cries out play

MzVee Insta story

Stop saying I will eat my cat because am Ewe – MzVee cries out play

MzVee Insta story

 

It's common knowledge that cat meat is a delicacy for our Volta friends. But MzVee says that rest assured, this cat is a friend and not food.

Stop saying I will eat my cat because am Ewe – MzVee cries out play

MzVee Insta story
