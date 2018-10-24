Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out

news

So it seems that Ewe’s can’t have pet cats without being placed under suspicion for rearing the poor animals for food. MzVee had the most entertaining reaction to this experience.

The ‘Bend Down’ hitmaker shared an adorable picture of her stroking a kitten. Apparently, her fans had minor fears for the safety of her cat because of her ethnicity.

READ ALSO: 99% of female celebs live fake lifestyles – MzVee

It’s common knowledge that cat meat is a delicacy for our Volta friends. But MzVee says that rest assured, this cat is a friend and not food.