'Sarkodie will start picking calls when he grows up' - Socrates Safo (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie in a recent interview has disclosed that even his mother complains that he doesn't pick calls.

His comment came as a reply to Edem calling him out over how he called him several times about a music video they scheduled to shoot but Sarkodie did not answer the call, hence, never showed up.

"With the calls thing...my mom has the same issue with me. When you ask my mom right now, that's what she will tell you..." Sarkodie said but according to Socrate Safo, the rapper will start answering calls when he grows up.

Sharing his thoughts on his comment which has been feting him backlash, the Ghanaian film producer speaker as a panellist on Okay FM's Entertainment review said " what he said once happened in the bible when Jesus didn't get time for His parents".

"But is it a good thing when you bring it to reality? When you go into the same Bible, David hanged his cloak at the back of his throne so that every day it will remind him from where he is coming from," he continued.

According to Socrates, "what Sarkodie said his notifications are usually off when he grows he will turn them on. When he grows he will even increase the volume of his ringtone. But at the level where he is now, he has to keep it on silence".

The entertainment critic explained he believes Sarkodie has gotten to a point that he thinks he doesn't need anybody. "From some interviews of top celebrities who have now come down, they all said now they answer their calls," he said.

"Someone like Isaac Hayes, he says now he answers his calls, Whoopi Goldberg, she says she goes for her negotiations now after she had an experience. So all these things in the life an artiste, you go through a process," he added.

Advising Sarkodie and other celebrities, Mr Safo said " they shouldn't forget how they became who they are. When they started, they were picking every call before reaching here. I know it's difficult but they to try and continue picking calls because you never know who is calling". Hear more from him in the video below.

Make Room To Pick Calls - Socrate Safo Tells Sarkodie

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

