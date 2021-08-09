"With the calls thing...my mom has the same issue with me. When you ask my mom right now, that's what she will tell you..." Sarkodie said but according to Socrate Safo, the rapper will start answering calls when he grows up.

Throwback to picture ofChris Attoh, Edem and Sarkdoe Pulse Ghana

Sharing his thoughts on his comment which has been feting him backlash, the Ghanaian film producer speaker as a panellist on Okay FM's Entertainment review said " what he said once happened in the bible when Jesus didn't get time for His parents".

"But is it a good thing when you bring it to reality? When you go into the same Bible, David hanged his cloak at the back of his throne so that every day it will remind him from where he is coming from," he continued.

Pulse Ghana

According to Socrates, "what Sarkodie said his notifications are usually off when he grows he will turn them on. When he grows he will even increase the volume of his ringtone. But at the level where he is now, he has to keep it on silence".

The entertainment critic explained he believes Sarkodie has gotten to a point that he thinks he doesn't need anybody. "From some interviews of top celebrities who have now come down, they all said now they answer their calls," he said.

"Someone like Isaac Hayes, he says now he answers his calls, Whoopi Goldberg, she says she goes for her negotiations now after she had an experience. So all these things in the life an artiste, you go through a process," he added.