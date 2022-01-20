'Stop the foolish investment in football now and invest in music' - Bulldog tells gov't

"It’s about time we stop wasting our taxes on sports especially football — and invest solely in our music and hospitality sector", Bulldog, real name Nana Asiamah Hanson, said in a Facebook post sighted by pulse.com.gh.

He argues that "all the applause and accolades Ghana has out there in the world presently is owed to our entertainment and tourism industry. Hospitality and entertainment is a high earner and healthy contributor to the country’s GDP".

"Stop the foolish investment in football now! Invest in the arts," he concluded. Bulldog comes to add the likes of Shatta Wale, KiDi, Stonebwoy and others showbiz personalities who expressed disappointment in the Ghana National team.