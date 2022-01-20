According to the outspoken artiste manager and showbiz pundit, the Ghanaian government must desist from wasting taxpayers money on football and rather divert such funds to the music and hospitality sector.
'Stop the foolish investment in football now and invest in music' - Bulldog tells gov't
Whilst others are upset at Black Stars over their poor performance at the AFCON, Bulldog is upset with the government for investing in football.
"It’s about time we stop wasting our taxes on sports especially football — and invest solely in our music and hospitality sector", Bulldog, real name Nana Asiamah Hanson, said in a Facebook post sighted by pulse.com.gh.
He argues that "all the applause and accolades Ghana has out there in the world presently is owed to our entertainment and tourism industry. Hospitality and entertainment is a high earner and healthy contributor to the country’s GDP".
"Stop the foolish investment in football now! Invest in the arts," he concluded. Bulldog comes to add the likes of Shatta Wale, KiDi, Stonebwoy and others showbiz personalities who expressed disappointment in the Ghana National team.
The Ghanaian national football team has been kicked out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament. The team after losing 3-2 to Comoros finished last in the group stage, hence, kissed the tournament goodbye.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh