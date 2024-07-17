Stormzy and his wife Maya Jama part ways a year after rekindling romance

"We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to," the statement begins.

The former couple reflected on their romantic history in the statement, including their split in 2019.

"We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart," the statement continues. "We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits."

"We were 21 and 20 when we first met—both at the beginning of our careers—and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately. So this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and we still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)."

Maya and Stormzy admitted that whilst the joint statement felt "dramatic," they both decided to publicly announce their split to avoid "speculation and rumours."

"We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway)," they write, concluding: "Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful!"

Maya and Stormzy real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr dated for five years between 2014 and 2019 and rekindled their relationship last November, making their public debut as a couple at Vogue's Forces For Change event.